Wilson’s World: Previewing Tonight’s Gantt Center Virtual Event and Homeschooling with the Schiele Museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Even though the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture is currently closed to the public, however they are continuing to bring programs to the public. Wilson was joined by Witnie A. Martinez of the center to talk about tonight’s YouTube streaming program “Unmasked: Healthcare in the Black Community Beyond the Virus.” The event will be discussing how healthcare has specifically played a role in the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on the Black community. The virtual event begins at 6pm. Learn more about the event as well as how to participate at https://www.ganttcenter.org/calendar/talk-about-it-tuesday-unmasked-042120/.

On today’s Wilson’s World Homeschool Edition we visit the Schiele Museum of Natural History in Gastonia where MC Douglas talks about germs and how handwashing properly can help keep those germs away. Even though the museum is closed to the public, you can still learn and explore on their website. Be sure to check out the museum at schielemuseum.org to check out all of the great creative things they have online.

