Winds Pick Up This Afternoon, Thursday Storms

A breezy day with winds out of the W 15-20 mph this afternoon with even stronger gusts. A wind advisory goes into effect for the mountains until 10 pm tonight as gusts could exceed 45 mph. An overall sunny and dry day with highs reaching the low to mid-70s. Isolated shower chance mainly north of Charlotte. Calm conditions return for Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. The chance for strong and even a few severe storms will be possible on Thursday. Strongest storms look to be just south of the area, but there is potential for damaging wind and even an isolated tornado for the Piedmont as a worst-case scenario if this boundary moves any quicker. Calm and mild and Friday, but the return of storms for Saturday as our next day to monitor.

Today: Windy. High: 74 Wind: W 15-20; G30

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 44 Wind: NW 5-15; G25

Wed: Sunny. High: 70 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Wed Night: More Clouds. Low: 53 Wind: S 5-7 mph