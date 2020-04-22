City Of Concord Approves CARE Funds For Local Charities, Creates COVID-19 Assistance Website

CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — At a special meeting on April 21, the Concord City Council approved designating over $131,000 of federal CARES Act dollars to local agencies that are assisting Concord residents with critical needs.

The CARES Act allocated supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding of $400,339 to the City of Concord for grants to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. City Council has approved distributing funding to the six agencies below who are meeting immediate needs for Concord residents, to assess their individual COVID-19 related needs totaling $131,284.

“We appreciate the ability to work with local partners in providing this federal funding to assist residents who need it the most,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch. Our staff will continue to identify local partners and assistance programs once the guidance on this funding is fully developed.”

To help raise awareness to these and other assistance resources, the City of Concord has added a page to its website: concordnc.gov/Resident/COVID-19-Resource-Guide. The website will be updated as additional COVD-19 assistance Resources become available.