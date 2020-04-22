Is Sex Safe During The Coronavirus Crisis? It Depends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “It’s okay to talk about (sex),” says Dr. Alyse Kelly-Jones of Novant Health Women’s Sexual Health & Wellness. Even now, especially now, says Kelly-Jones, when stress often makes us want to be closer to the person we’re closest to. “But everybody is afraid to talk about (sex) because there are bigger fish to fry as far as what’s going on with the pandemic,” says Kelly-Jones.

Of course there are, and we aren’t suggesting sex should be a priority right now. But Kelly-Jones says it can relieve stress and anxiety. She’s on the Board of Directors of the International Society for the Study of Women’s Sexual Health. “And we have actually had the conversation about is it safe to have sex during COVID-19,” she explains.

The answer is: it depends. Dr. Kelly-Jones says it’s probably okay:

-If you live with your partner.

-If you are monogamous.

-If you have been doing an excellent job physically distancing when you are outside your home.

She says right now is a good time to try different things (not wild things) with your partner, like a bubble bath or massage. She says, “It’s a good time to not necessarily spice things up, but change it up.”

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty asked, “I’m gonna ask you a question that maybe a lot of people are wondering but wouldn’t ask. Can you catch the virus from sexual fluids?” Kelly-Jones replied, “We don’t know the answer to that question. Because it’s not been studied.”

Kelly-Jones says physical intimacy should relieve anxiety, not cause more. So if you don’t want to, that’s fine, too, but communication is key. She says, “Anything that is affecting your quality of life is important to talk about.”

WCCB also asked Dr. Kelly-Jones about the possibility of a post-pandemic baby boom. She says this is different because it’s not like an event like a hurricane that comes and goes. The pandemic creates a sustained level of stress and anxiety, which often drives libidos down.