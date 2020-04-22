Wilson’s World: Homeschooling with Zach the Historian and Showing Our Teachers Some Love with a Bag of Enderly Coffee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today’s Wilson’s World Homeschool Edition is definitely all about the classroom.

First it is ‘This Week in American History’ with Zach Lemhouse, Historian with the Historical Center of York County. Today we open the history books to this week in 1775 with the Revolutionary War…and ‘the shot heard around the world.’

Next Wilson is excited to visit with Karen Calder of Classroom Central to talk about the upcoming Teacher Appreciation Week . By now, most of the parents at home are finding out how hard their kids’ teachers work to educate their children and how much the kids just might be missing their teachers. So, parents can show teacher how much they appreciate them and understand how hard being a teacher is. Tony ‎Santoro (who is a former teacher) of Enderly Coffee is partnering with Classroom Central and WCCB-TV with a special way for parents to say thank you to teachers. All you need is the teacher’s email address and then visit the Enderly Coffee website HERE to send your favorite teacher a 2lb bag of Enderly coffee.

