Atrium Health Requiring Masks For Everyone At Acute Care, Skilled Nursing, Behavioral Health Facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C.(News Release) — Following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atrium Health is now requiring everyone entering one of its acute care, skilled nursing or behavioral health facilities to wear a mask, including patients, permitted visitors, and vendors. Atrium Health teammates are already wearing masks while at work, whether or not their responsibilities include direct patient contact. The new requirement will provide the best protection possible for everyone in the Atrium Health community.

All patients arriving at acute care, skilled nursing, or behavioral health facilities will need to be masked and will wear a mask anytime they leave their room, including for therapy sessions or going for tests. Any visitors and vendors who are permitted to enter these facilities will also be required to wear a mask. Patients, visitors, and vendors may wear their own masks or will be issued a surgical mask if they don’t have one.

As supplies of cloth masks generously donated by the community continue to grow, it may become possible for Atrium Health to supply those to patients and others for use during their time at an Atrium Health facility.

Atrium Health will continue to screen all those entering any of its facilities, including taking temperatures and checking for active symptoms like fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Atrium Health is continuing restrictions on visitors to protect them, our patients, and our teammates.

For patients who have questions about COVID-19 or are showing symptoms, Atrium Health has established these resources:

COVID-19 Risk Assessment: Answer a few quick questions using a new automated and interactive digital COVID-19 assessment tool to get immediate recommendations on the next steps in care.

Atrium Health Line (704-468-8888): Talk live with an Atrium Health healthcare professional to answer questions, 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Symptom Checker Chart: Is it COVID-19, the flu, a cold or seasonal allergies? Click here to help distinguish between typical symptoms of each.

Virtual Visits: Secure, face-to-face video chat with a trusted healthcare provider from the comfort of home for a reduced cost of $25. These are highly recommended as the first point of contact for a person who is ill to avoid further spread of respiratory illnesses.

eVisits: Care through a secure message for minor illnesses like flu or cold for a reduced cost of $10.

Atrium Health continues to work to keep the communities it serves safe and informed. The latest information including prevention tips, frequently asked questions and care options are found at www.AtriumHealth.org/Coronavirus

