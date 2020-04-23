Former Holston Medical Group Clinicians Join Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Atrium Health is pleased to announce that 36 former Holston Medical Group (HMG) physicians are joining the Atrium Health family in newly-formed practices called One Health Family Medicine and One Health OB/GYN, with multiple locations throughout the Lake Norman and North Charlotte area. An additional 17 former HMG advanced practice providers (APPs) are anticipated to join Atrium Health soon.

In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and state of emergency, HMG closed several locations in these communities and terminated their relationship with these care providers, leaving an estimated 70,000 patients without direct access to primary or OB/GYN care. To protect the health and well-being of these patients, most of the former HMG physicians have joined Atrium Health and will begin providing personalized care to patients in the near future.

“We’re very happy to welcome these care providers and their patients to Atrium Health,” said Scott Rissmiller, MD, executive vice president and chief physician executive for Atrium Health. “These new clinicians and their patients can now take part in our nationally leading and fully integrated healthcare system that provides health, hope and healing – for all.”

The physicians joining Atrium Health include:

Brandi Adams, MD

Vanessa Everett, MD

Katherine Malta, MD

Demetria Rawlinson, MD

Ilya Alishayev, DO

Jack Faircloth, MD

James B. Mammel, MD

Lauren Riggins, MD

Brian Baker, MD

Dane Floberg, MD

Aundrea Marra, MD

Laura Schrader, MD

Sarah Barker, DO

Sarah Goodman, MD

Mei-Tsi Lawing, DO

Ehab Sharawy, MD

Jeffrey Berger, MD

Lisa Gorsuch, MD

Gina LiCause, MD

Thomas Michael Sherrill, MD

Anna Claugus, MD

Kellye Hall, MD

Jennifer Little, MD

Cliff Smith, DO

David Cook, MD

Colleen Harkreader, MD

Barbara Meyer, MD

Elisabeth Stoffel, MD

Brian Devine, MD

Rebecca Hobbs, DO

Benjamin Miles, MD

Dao Vuong, MD

Angela Doty, MD

Robyn Koeppen, MD

Shari Phillips, MD

Christian Wolff, MD

Former HMG patients now will be able to be part of Atrium Health, offering them access to world-class services which are ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s best in seven different specialties and as well as have access to the region’s only Level I trauma center, 24/7 virtual care, breakthrough clinical trials and more.

“On behalf of former-HMG physicians who are now part of Atrium Health, this is a win-win for our patients,” said David Cook, MD, Atrium Health, and Ehab Sharawy, MD, Atrium Health, in a joint statement. “They’ll continue to receive exceptional care from our team – and gain access to advanced specialty care and innovative treatments at Atrium Health.”

Atrium Health has made it easy for patients to follow their care provider and begin receiving care. Patients are asked to visit www.AtriumHealth.org/Welcome to provide their information. Atrium Health will then contact the patient and work with them to handle all their needs, including scheduling any necessary appointments.

Former Holston Medical Group patients or those seeking a primary care physician can call 704-468-8892 for help or more information.

About Atrium Health:

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education, and compassionate patient care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health is an integrated network not-for-profit healthcare system with over 70,000 teammates at nearly 40 hospitals and 900 care locations. With locations throughout the Carolinas as well as Georgia, Atrium Health is a leading-edge innovator in virtual care and mobile medicine. It provides top-ranked pediatric, cancer, and heart care to patients, as well as specialized musculoskeletal programs and organ transplants. Ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals in seven different specialties, it has also received the American Hospital Association’s Quest for Quality Prize. Its flagship hospital, Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, is the region’s only Level I trauma center and is consistently rated among the nation’s best. With a commitment to every community it serves, Atrium Health seeks to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all. Last year alone, Atrium Health provided more than $2.07 billion in free and uncompensated care and other community benefits.