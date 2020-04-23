WANTED: Kentrell Brown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kentrell Brown who is wanted for disabling his electronic monitor.

Brown, 29, is wanted for Common Law Robbery, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Brown was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. He was last known to be in the area of Orvis Street of northwest Charlotte, near Waddell Park, on April 23.

According to police, Brown has been described as 5’6” and 176 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kentrell Brown, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.