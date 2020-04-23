Wilson’s World: An Artsy Homeschool Lesson with Holt Fine Art then Checking in with Johnny Fly Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For today’s Wilson’s World Homeschool edition the kids can let their inner Bob Ross out with just using items you have lying around the house thanks to Noah Hartley with the Holt School of Fine Art. To find out more about Holt School of Fine Art and the Wednesday class on how the kids can create without fancy art materials c go to their website at holtschooloffineart.com.

Wilson also checked in with his good friend John Freeman of Johnny Fly Co. to find out how his small business is doing while it has been shut down and how he his online presence is keeping his connected with his clients. Currently he releasing his new spring line of frames online with a great special. When purchasing any of his products online customers should enter in code “HomeSchool” for a 25% discount. Check out his new eyewear and all of his leather items at his website johnnyflyco.com.

