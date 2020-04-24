Mecklenburg County Looking To Loosen Stay-At-Home Restrictions, Drive-Up Church Services Now Allowed

1/4

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and Public Health Director Gibbie Harris provided an update on the local response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home extension as the county’s positive case toll reaches 1,400 as of Friday morning.

Gov. Cooper extended the order to May 8 and Diorio is pleased with the decision as well as the direction the state is taking. The local proclamation has also been extended until Friday, May 8 as well.

“The plan that the governor has put out we think is incredibly solid for a lot of reason but most of which is that it is data driven,” Diorio said.

This will also for more restrictions to be lifted as new data is available including the new decision to allow drive-up church services starting today. This does not include drive up communion.

The loosening of restrictions are made available after the county observed proof that social distancing is working, Harris explained.

The county’s trend is ‘fairly flat’ Harris says but April 22 is the second highest day with 76 cases reported and eight outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

To continue to make improvements Harris has encouraged residents to continue to wear cloth face coverings or masks in public to continue to prevent the spread.

The peak of coronavirus cases are still expected to be in late June, according to Harris.

For more information on COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County, click here.