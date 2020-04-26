UNC Charlotte Preparing Virtual Remembrance for One Year Anniversary of Campus Tragedy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thursday marks one year since the campus tragedy at UNC Charlotte.

A remembrance event will now be virtual, featuring music and guest speakers.

The program will pay tribute to Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, who died in the shooting on April 30, 2019.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip DuBois spoke to County Commissioners on Wednesday about the event.

“It seems like yesterday to me. I’ve been in weekly contact with the Parlier and Howell families, and I can tell you that the pain they feel is as real today as it was the day it happened,” DuBois said.

The program will stream live Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on UNC Charlotte’s website, Facebook, and Twitter pages.