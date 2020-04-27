Breezy, but Sunny Start to the Week

Temps will gradually warm through the week with the return of rain and isolated storm chances on Wednesday. Highs today will reach the low 70s under sunny skies and a breeze out of the northwest 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s with high temps reaching the mid-70s on Tuesday. A strong system will bring rain and storms to the area on Wednesday. The worst of the severe threat will be just south of the area, but there is a chance for a few stronger storms to impact the region south of Charlotte so it will need to be watched closely in the coming days. Much cooler with highs not getting out the 60s on Thursday with pleasant temps to start the weekend. Highs will reach the 80s by next weekend.

Today: Pleasant. High: 72 Wind: NW 5-15; G20

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 46 Wind: Light

Tue: Sunny. High: 77 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tue PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 58 Wind: SW 5 mph