Wilson’s World: Homeschooling Today with The School of Rock and This Week in American History

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – First up today on Wilson’s World Homeschool Edition we video chat with the School of Rock Charlotte. Drea talked with Wilson about how the school is still rocking while giving lessons to students online. No matter what your age, you can get a free trial lesson from the School of Rock. If you want to let out your inner rock star, check them out at schoolofrock.com.

And in today’s episode of ‘This Week in American History’ with Zach Lemhouse, Historian with the Historical Center of York County we get a lesson on how to learn from the past so that we don’t make a mistake in the future. We travel back in history to the 1700’s and 1800’s to learn more about pandemics caused by smallpox and the ‘Spanish’ flu and how these diseases devastated the country and even Charlotte.

More information from today’s ‘This Week in American History’ can be found:

Higgins, Kathleen. “Lessons from a Revolutionary Epidemic.” April 1, 2020. The American Revolution Institute of the Society of Cincinnati. Washington, D.C. 2020.https://www. americanrevolutioninstitute. org/lessons-from-a- revolutionary-epidemic/

Niederhuber, Matthew. “The Fight Over Inoculation During the 1721 Boston Smallpox Epidemic”. SITN: Science in the News. Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts.http://sitn.hms. harvard.edu/flash/special- edition-on-infectious-disease/ 2014/the-fight-over- inoculation-during-the-1721- boston-smallpox-epidemic/

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.