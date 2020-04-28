Wilson’s World: Classroom Central & Harris Teeter Supporting Our Teachers and Learning How to Compost with Envision Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Next week kicks off ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’ and even though the teachers aren’t in school, Harris Teeter & Classroom Central won’t forget all of their hard work. Wilson was joined by Karen Calder of Classroom Central and Danna Robinson -Harris Teeter who were telling us what they are doing to celebrate our teachers. Harris Teeter’s Together in Education program is still going strong at their locations. If you are not currently a part of the program, check out the website above or link to the program when you check out at your local Harris Teeter.

Today’s Wilson’s World homeschool lesson takes us out into the kitchen where we are learning how to compost. Amy Aussieker of Envison Charlotte talks about the importance of composting, how it works and why you should compost. Find more about composting at their website envisioncharlotte.com.

