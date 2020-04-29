Cabarrus County Officials Agree To Let Stay-At-Home Proclamation Expire, No Plans To Extend It

CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — Elected officials with Cabarrus County, the cities of Concord and Kannapolis, and the towns of Harrisburg, Midland and Mt. Pleasant announced the local Stay-at-Home Proclamation will expire on April 29 at 5 p.m. with no extension. The move aligns the County with North Carolina’s Stay-at-Home Order, which expires on May 8.

The change relaxes restrictions the local Proclamation had placed on specified businesses, including car dealerships, real estate services and funerals. All other restrictions remain consistent with the State’s Stay-at-Home Orders, including limiting travel to essential functions.

The full list of restrictions imposed by the State can be found at https://www.nc.gov/covid-19/ covid-19-executive-orders.

Local leaders also encourage the public to continue following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on face masks, social distancing and personal care.

Defining essential businesses

As the State moves forward with its planned phased reopening, it’s important to understand how your business is designated.

While the State orders identify certain essential businesses, the lists are not inclusive of all approved business operations.

To know which businesses are essential, Cabarrus health, government and law enforcement agencies are following approvals provided by the North Carolina State Department of Revenue (NCDOR). NCDOR takes requests from business owners who believe their operations are essential, but excluded from the list of COVID-19 Essential Businesses and Operations.

The Department of Revenue “may grant such requests if it determines that it is in the best interest of the State to have the business continue operations in order to properly respond to this COVID-19 pandemic,” according to its website.

To learn more about designating your business as essential with the State of North Carolina–and in turn Cabarrus County and its municipalities—visit www.ncdor.gov/request-be- considered-essential-business.

Find local resources

Cabarrus County residents can turn to the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) for ongoing information related to COVID-19 and other public health concerns. CHA will provide updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.

For a breakdown of local COVID-19 demographics and information, visit https://www.cabarrushealth. org/579/Cabarrus-County-COVID- 19-Data.

For more information, visit the following sites:

www.cabarruscounty.us

www.concordnc.gov

www.harrisburgnc.org

www.kannapolisnc.gov

www.midlandnc.us

www.mtpleasantnc.org