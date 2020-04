1/3

2/3

3/3





MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for assistance identifying the suspect who broke into the Metro Diner on Thursday, April 16th.

The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 30-years-old, with a medium build and a tattoo on the inside of his right wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Duryee at cduryee@matthewsnc.gov or 704.841.6715.