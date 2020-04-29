N.C. Health Secretary Says New Program Will Provide Payments To Families With Children Who Need Free, Reduced Lunch

North Carolina Officials Hold Coronavirus Press Conference

Secretary of Health Dr. Mandy Cohen says a new program will help families of more than 800,000 children who need free or reduced lunch. The families will receive $250 per child, in two installments, to purchase food.

Dr. Cohen also says that 211, meals have been provided to seniors through the meals on wheels program.

In addition, Dr. Cohen says that schools will have to make adjustments in order to safely open in the fall. Dr. Cohen suggested schools will have to avoid large assemblies and figure out a way to limit the number of people in cafeterias at the same time.

When asked about Gaston County defying the state’s Stay-at-Home Order and allowing all businesses to reopen, Dr. Cohen said, ” I think we can find that right balance of protecting the public health and getting the economy back on track and getting folks to work.”

Dr. Cohen also added, “We are in a crisis and I think confusion is really really damaging during a crisis.” She reminded everyone that Governor Coopers order still stands and encouraged everyone to stay home as the state reopens the economy in phases.