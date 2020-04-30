The Snark: Hitting the Slopes, a Bigger Botched Babe, Unlocking Your iPhone, Trump’s Visit, Looney Tunes, and A Naked Surprise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Hitting the slopes with the girls from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Seems that front and rear padding came in handy.

We meet Foxy on Botched! Something you have to see to believe….and then wish you hadn’t seen them…..uh it.

Having problems getting your iPhone unlocked with your face ID?

President Trump heading out to visit a plant that makes face masks…maybe he’ll get a few samples for his VP.

Derek really loves the old Looney Tunes cartoons…and apparently so did the mother of one guy who got caught for theft in Atlanta.

A Spanish reporter working from home is gonna have a lot of explaining to do thanks to a surprise popping up during his live shot.

