UNC Charlotte Holds Virtual Remembrance On One Year Anniversary Of Campus Shooting

UNC Charlotte holds a virtual remembrance on the one year anniversary of the campus shooting.

April 30th, 2019 is the day a gunman opened fire inside Kennedy 236 on UNC Charlotte’s campus. A bullet hit Drew Pescaro in his lower back, an inch from his spine. Riley Howell and Reed Parlier were killed. Three others were hurt.

“On this day marked by darkness and tragedy, I continue to work towards healing and I’m thankful for every person who has been a part of my journey. Never forget we are all Niners,” says Pescaro.

The university held the remembrance virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.