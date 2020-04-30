Wilson’s World: Coloring Between the Lines with Visit York County and Engaging Wilson STEM Academy Students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Up first this morning on Wilson’s World: Homeschool Edition is Brianna Francis of Visit York County. If your kids are artistic or even they just enjoy coloring in or out of the lines, they will have a lot of fun with the downloads that are available online from Visit York County. Enjoy coloring pictures of fun and historic places in York County including Kings Mountain, Lake Wylie and Carowinds. Download the pictures HERE.

Next Wilson talks with Regina Meeks who is a Teacher Leadership Specialist‎ with Wilson STEM Academy. She talks about how the teachers at the STEM academy have been connecting with their students during the stay at home order. Wilson surprised Regina with a virtually gifted, jam packed gift basket from Cloister Honey as part of the upcoming ‘Teacher Appreciation Week.’

And don’t forget, you can show your child’s favorite teacher how much you appreciate her with a great bag of coffee from Enderly Coffee. All you need is the teacher’s email address and then visit the Enderly Coffee website HERE to send your favorite teacher a 2lb bag of Enderly coffee.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.