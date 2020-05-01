Cool Friday, but a Big Warm up on the Way for the Weekend

Waking up to some cooler and cloudy weather. Light misty rain as the last of the system that caused so much rain moves out of the region. Breezy for the morning, but sunshine and cool temps prevail later today. Highs will reach the upper 60s this afternoon. Pleasant for Friday with temps topping out in the upper 70s. Sunday brings more heat and sunshine as highs skyrocket into the mid to upper 80s. Breezy on Sunday with more clouds returning early next week. Temps will fall back into the 70s by Tuesday with rain chances also back in the forecast.

Today: M. Sunny. High: 68 Wind: NW 5-15; G20

Tonight: Clear. Low: 47 Wind: NW 5 mph

Sat: Pleasant. High: 77 Wind: SW 5 mph

Sun: Hot. High: 86 Wind: SW 5-15; G25