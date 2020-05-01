The Snark: Kris & Khloe Team Up, a RHOBH Insight, Strange Entertainment, Celebrating the Derby, and Giving Nicole a Hard Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

In the last episode of the season for Keeping Up with the Kardashians we see Khloe filling in as mommager Kris’ assistant and we learn out what the term “professional” doesn’t mean.

Denise Richards gives us a little insight into her brain on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

And “entertainers” are coming out of the woodwork and going online to perform for other quarantiners …and some of them are rather creepier than others.

And even though the Kentucky Derby will not run tomorrow, DJ thinks you should celebrate anyway.

In dumb crook news, a guy gets arrested when he tries to deposit money and his stash.

On Thursday’s Snark Derek introduced us to Foxy…and apparently it left our meteorologist Nicole a little tongue-tied. So what did Derek do? He took advantage of it of course! Sorry about that Nicole.

