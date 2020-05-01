Wilson’s World: Homeschool Lessons with Promising Pages and Historic Brattonsville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Eric Law with Promising Pages video chats with Wilson today about how Promising Pages has been helping families since the pandemic started. Working with CMS during the last 6 weeks they have distributed over 45,000 books to students who have been studying from home. Currently Promising Pages is not accepting donations but they are holding a virtual book drive where donors can pledge books. For more information connect with Promising Pages on their website at promising-pages.org.

Wilson then takes us back in time when he visits the Culture & Heritage Museums in York County to learn more about the Revolutionary War site, Historic Brattonsville. Johanna Addison and Lucas Hamby of the museum did a “mini” re-enactment for Wilson and talked more about what life was like in Historic Brattonsville in the 18th century. Even though you can’t visit Historic Brattonsville right now, you can learn more about it at their website HERE and make plans to visit later in the year.

