The Latest:

Officials say they have recovered the body of a man in his forties who drowned after he fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on Lake Norman in Iredell County.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Huntersville Fire Department says they are assisting the Denver Fire Department in the search for a missing person on Lake Norman.

Our Fire Boat (from our Station 2) is responding to assist @DenverFireDept (Lincoln County) with a missing person on Lake Norman. Cornelius, Denver & Sherills Ford already on scene. Use caution in the area and please YIELD to any responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic #CLTwx — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 3, 2020

According to the Iredell Firewire, a 21-year-old man was being pulled, on a tube, by a boat, when he fell off and did not resurface.