Pleasant and Sunny Start to the Week

Monday will be another gorgeous day with highs reaching the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The mountains will deal with a few showers to start the morning, but gradual sunshine to match the rest of the region by the afternoon. Rain and storm chances return Tuesday, a series of disturbances impact the area this week. Enjoy the 80s on Monday, temps will be well below average through the rest of the week. Highs will only reach the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with temps struggling to get out of the 60s Thursday forward. Rain chances return on Friday with widespread showers likely. Gardeners take note! Saturday night will bring chilly temps and even the possibility of freezing weather. Good idea to plan ahead especially for folks north of I-40 as temps could slide below freezing overnight.

Today: Sunny .High: 82 Wind: NW 7-10 mph

Tonight: Clouds Fill In. Low: 57 Wind: E 5-7 mph

Tue: Chance Showers/Storms. High: 73 Wind: NE 3-7 mph

Tue PM: Chance Showers/Storms. Low: 56 Wind: Light