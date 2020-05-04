Police: Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine Found Hidden Inside Children’s Clothes At Concord House

1/2 Valerie Franklin Arrested

2/2 Jeremy Franklin Wanted



CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department says they found large amounts of drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine hidden inside children’s clothes in a kid’s bedroom, while executing a search warrant at a home in Concord.

Police say they executed the search warrant on May 1st at a home on Continental Drive in reference to an undercover investigation.

During the search, investigators say they found 52 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 31 grams of cocaine hidden in children’s clothing inside a child’s bedroom, according to a news release.

Police say they also found 142 grams of marijuana, a Smith & Wesson .40 handgun, and over $7,000 in cash inside the home.

As a result of the investigation, Valerie Franklin has been charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and selling/delivering heroin/fentanyl, according to a news release.

Franklin was taken to the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held under a $250,000 secured bond. She is also being charged with failure to store a firearm to protect minors and child abuse, according to a news release.

Investigators have secured warrants for the arrest of Jeremy Franklin for trafficking heroin/fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to sell heroin/fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, fail to store a firearm to protect minors and child abuse, according to a news release.

Franklin is currently wanted for these charges and his arrest is pending, according to investigators. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.