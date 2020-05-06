Monroe Officials Say Secrest Short Cut Road Closing For A Month Due To Water Main Replacement

MONROE, N.C. — The City of Monroe says Secrest Short Cut Road will be closed for more than a month while crews work to replace a water main.

Secrest Short Cut Road is expected to be closed between Patton Avenue and Lomax Street from May 11th until June 15th, as the Water Resources Construction Division replace nearly 900 linear feet of existing cast iron water main.

Officials say a detour will be in place on Help Street an Concord Avenue, and alternate routes should also be considered.

The City of Monroe will attempt to maintain access to residences and businesses on Secrest Short Cut Road and emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

Garbage collection and delivery services will be provided access as well, officials say.