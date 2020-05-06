Officials: Chester County Man Killed By Lightning Strike

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Chester County man was struck and killed by a lightning strike during a storm Tuesday evening, the coroner’s office confirms.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Sirmorio Davis of Chester. The coroner says according to reports from others, Davis was getting out of a vehicle and it was raining really bad when the incident happened.

The storm produced not only lightning, heavy rain, and high winds but there were reports of baseball and golf ball sized hail in southern Chester County.

The lighting strike incident happened at the Chester Homes Apartments on York Street.