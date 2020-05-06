Wilson’s World: Online Interactive Teaching with Wilson STEM Academy and Teacher Appreciation Week with Classroom Central

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Regina Meeks, CMS Teacher Leadership Specialist‎ with Wilson STEM Academy visits Wilson again today to talk about online interactive teaching. She gave us a demonstration on how teachers are using online interactive teaching using the Deck.Toys tool. Teachers can find out more about the Deck.Toys tool at https://deck.toys/.

Wilson then checks in with his friend Karen Calder of Classroom Central to see how thing are going during Teacher Appreciation Week. We find that even though the kids aren’t at school, they are still learning and still need supplies. Since teachers are not able to come in to pick up supplies volunteers are preparing school supply ‘kits.’ The school districts Classroom Central serves come by to pick up the kits and deliver them to the food pickup sights for each school where the kits can be picked up for the kids. There are a lot of opportunities to help out Classroom Central’s goal of getting supplies to the students that need them. Find out what you can do to help at their website classroomcentral.org.

