Air National Guard Flyover To Salute NC Frontline Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staffs and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The @NCAirGuard’s 145th Airlift Wing will be conducting a C-17 flyover of various N.C. cities, hospitals, and food banks on Thurs., May 7, as part of Operation: American Resolve. For more info. and route of flight see below. @USNationalGuard @NCPublicSafety @NCEmergency @ncdhhs pic.twitter.com/plSH7lpjqc — NC National Guard (@NCNationalGuard) May 6, 2020

The flyover Thursday will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the Guard. The planned route will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte.

Along the way, the route will include medical facilities in Morganton, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill and Greenville. It will fly over food banks in Asheville, Raleigh and Charlotte, among other cities and facilities.

The North Carolina flyover is part of a project called Operation: American Resolve, and the Guard says it will cost no additional taxpayer money.

“The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the news release said.

The Flight Route and Expected Timeframe

Asheville area – 10:50

Mission Hospital

Manna Food Bank

Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Morganton – 11:02

Broughton Hospital

J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center

Hickory, NC – 11:07

Frye Regional Medical Hospital

Statesville, NC – 11:12

Iredell Memorial Hospital

Winston Salem – 11:21

Wake Forest Baptist Hospital

Bowman Gray Campus

Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC

Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30

High Point Regional – 11:25

Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28

Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32

Chapel Hill – 11:39

UNC Chapel Hill Hospital

Durham – 11:42

Durham VA Medical Center

Duke University Hospital

Butner – 11:46

Central Regional Hospital

Murdoch Developmental Center

R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center

Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00

UNC REX Hospital – 11:54

NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54

Wake Med Hospital – 11:57

Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58

Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58

Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12:00

Goldsboro – 12:09

Cherry Hospital

O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center

Wilson – 12:15

Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment

Greenville – 12:21

Vidant Medical Center

Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center

Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center

Kinston 12:28

Caswell Development Center

Jacksonville – 12:35

Onslow Memorial Hospital

Wilmington – 12:48

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Charlotte area – 1:25

Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21

Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25

Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27

All times are subject to change.