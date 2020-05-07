Air National Guard Flyover To Salute NC Frontline Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct flyover salutes to foodbank workers, medical staffs and other frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
The flyover Thursday will be performed by a C-17 plane, according to a release by the Guard. The planned route will start over Asheville in the western part of the state before heading to Wilmington and circling back to Charlotte.
Along the way, the route will include medical facilities in Morganton, Winston-Salem, Chapel Hill and Greenville. It will fly over food banks in Asheville, Raleigh and Charlotte, among other cities and facilities.
The North Carolina flyover is part of a project called Operation: American Resolve, and the Guard says it will cost no additional taxpayer money.
“The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” the news release said.
The Flight Route and Expected Timeframe
Asheville area – 10:50
- Mission Hospital
- Manna Food Bank
- Black Mountain Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
- J.F.K. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Morganton – 11:02
- Broughton Hospital
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center
Hickory, NC – 11:07
- Frye Regional Medical Hospital
Statesville, NC – 11:12
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
Winston Salem – 11:21
- Wake Forest Baptist Hospital
- Bowman Gray Campus
- Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC
Greensboro/Burlington – 11:30
- High Point Regional – 11:25
- Moses Cone Memorial Hospital – 11:28
- Lab Corp Burlington Corporate Headquarters – 11:32
Chapel Hill – 11:39
- UNC Chapel Hill Hospital
Durham – 11:42
- Durham VA Medical Center
- Duke University Hospital
Butner – 11:46
- Central Regional Hospital
- Murdoch Developmental Center
- R.J. Blackley Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center
Raleigh 11:50 – 12:00
- UNC REX Hospital – 11:54
- NC National Guard JFHQ – 11:54
- Wake Med Hospital – 11:57
- Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC – 11:58
- Duke/Raleigh Hospital – 11:58
- Downtown Raleigh Flyover – 12:00
Goldsboro – 12:09
- Cherry Hospital
- O’berry Neuro-Medical Treatment Center
Wilson – 12:15
- Longleaf Neuro-Medical Treatment
Greenville – 12:21
- Vidant Medical Center
- Walter B. Jones Alcohol & Drug Abuse Treatment Center
- Greenville Veteran’s Health Care Center
Kinston 12:28
- Caswell Development Center
Jacksonville – 12:35
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Wilmington – 12:48
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Charlotte area – 1:25
- Harris Teeter Distribution Center – 1:21
- Novant Health Presbyterian Med Ctr – 1:25
- Atrium Health Charlotte – 1:25
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – 1:27
All times are subject to change.