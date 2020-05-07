Circle K Speed Street Announces New Dates

CHARLOTTE, NC — Circle K Speed Street, the Uptown street festival celebrating the May races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, has announced new dates. Instead of being held over Memorial Day weekend, the festival will be Oct. 8-10, to coincide with The NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400.

The change of date comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and well-being of our partners, visitors, and community are of the utmost importance to our organization. As we watched the news unfold, it became clear it is in the best interests of everyone to move our event to this fall,” said Jacqueline Gafrarar, managing director of the 600 Festival.

The event is still slated to take place in Romare Bearden Park and will be free to attend. Musical talent will be announced in the coming months.

“We wanted the 2020 event to be a celebration of the Charlotte community and to highlight the best this region has to offer. That will be more important than ever once we emerge from this global crisis, and we look forward to bringing everyone together again once it is safe to do so,” continued Gafrarar.

There are updates to the family-focused ancillary events supporting Circle K Speed Street, as well. The Zucchini 600 and Movies on the Campus provided at-home virtual opportunities the first weekend of May. There are new plans underway for Haulers on Union in Concord and the Little 600 at GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville. More complete information and details will come soon on both events.

Event organizers will continue to update the public as we know more information about partners, activities, and musical acts. Please stay tuned to 600festival.com for updates.

Circle K Speed Street has been promoted and produced exclusively by CSM Production since 1996. For more information on the 600 Festival Association, visit www.600festival.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.