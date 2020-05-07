June 12-14 Pennzoil AutoFair Canceled Due To Pandemic

CONCORD, N.C. (news release) – Due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Charlotte Motor Speedway has canceled the spring edition of the Pennzoil AutoFair. Originally scheduled for its traditional early April weekend, the event was postponed until June 12-14 but now is off the 2020 event calendar. The fall edition of Pennzoil AutoFair is scheduled for Oct. 22-24.

“While North Carolina is currently moving toward Phase 1 of re-opening the economy, we recognize that restrictions on large public gatherings such as spectator events will still be in place by mid-June,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president, and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “As our discussions with state and local government health officials continue, we believe this is the best decision for the health and safety of the thousands of vendors, car club participants, and attendees who enjoy this show each spring. “The Pennzoil AutoFair is a marquee event that fans and automotive enthusiasts from across the country look forward to every year. We’ll work hard alongside our partners at the Hornet’s Nest Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America to invite the vendors and car-lovers back to join us for a spectacular edition of the show in October.”

Participant questions regarding on-site displays and vendor set-ups should be directed as follows:

Car Clubs to cmsautofair@gmail.com

Manufacturer’s Midway to kbooker@charlottemotorspeedway.com

Car Corral / Aftermarket Vendors to Hornet’s Nest Region at 704-841-1990

FOLLOW CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events during its 60th anniversary season by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.