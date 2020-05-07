Wilson’s World: Getting Early Water Safety Tips from the YMCA and a Virtural Visit to the Bush-N-Vine Farm in York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Summer will soon be here and so will the fun in the pool or lake. But before parents let their kids jump into the water to cool down, Amanda McIntyre of YMCA Charlotte joins Wilson to talk with us about water safety. Even though the Y is currently closed, you can still stay healthy and connect with on-line classes at the Y ‘s website ymcacharlotte.org.

Wilson then makes a virtual trip to “Bush-N-Vine” Farm in York County. Even though the pick-your-own option is currently unavailable they do have plenty of pre-picked strawberries available , customers can pre-order and use curbside pickup or pickup in their store. Their store is open Monday through Saturday as well as their stands in Rock Hill and Lake Wylie. They also offer a variety of fresh vegetables as well as angus beef. Visit their website bushnvinefarm.com or check them out on Facebook HERE.

