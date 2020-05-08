Restaurants In South Carolina Are Able To Open For Limited Dine-In Services On May 11th

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds coronavirus news conference (5/8/20) WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds a news conference to provide updates on the coronavirus Posted by WCCB, Charlotte's CW on Friday, May 8, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (News Release) — Governor Henry McMaster today announced that restaurants throughout South Carolina will be allowed to reopen for limited dine-in services beginning on Monday, May 11.

Additionally, Governor McMaster announced that he has lifted all boating restrictions, as defined by Executive Order 2020-25, effective immediately. All laws and regulations concerning the safe operation of boats in South Carolina will now return to normal.

“As we gradually and methodically lift restrictions aimed at combating the coronavirus, it is incumbent upon South Carolinians to follow to the guidance and recommendations provided by our public health experts to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This virus still presents a serious threat to South Carolinians, but I have faith in the people of our state and their ability to act responsibly and in the best interest of the communities they live in.”

The governor’s announcement follows two weeks of meetings of accelerateSC – a group created by the governor to develop a coordinated economic revitalization plan which includes healthcare professionals, representatives from large and small businesses, local government officials, and education professionals.

The announcement also comes after the governor was joined by the state’s public health officials to announce a new statewide testing plan, which will dramatically increase the number of South Carolinians tested.

Based on advice and recommendations from the “Response” component of accelerateSC, which includes input from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (SCRLA), Governor McMaster has established guidelines for restaurants to follow if and when they choose to open for dine-in services. Those guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:

Only allow 50% of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals

Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart

Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.

Additional guidance for health checks for all employees

Social distancing guidance for employees and customers, including recommended

See a full list of the guidelines HERE.