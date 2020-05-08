Wilson’s World: Homeschooling With Zach The Historian And Checking In With A NoDa Favorite, Local Loaf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For today’s Wilson’s World Homeschool edition, Zach the Historian, from the Historical Center of York County, joins to talk about VE-Day which ended World War II in Europe on this day, 75 years ago.

Wilson also checked in with Adam Spears and Kristen Ford of Local Loaf in NoDa. The restaurant will be teaming up with Boar’s Head and Canvas Tattoo to give away free sandwiches on Monday, May 11th (while supplies last). From 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, service industry workers can stop by the restaurant and grab a free sandwich. From 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM the sandwiches are up for grabs for the entire community.

Local Loaf is located at 800 E 35th St, Charlotte, NC 28205. You can learn more about Local Loaf at localloafcharlotte.com.

