Officials Say No Injuries Following Concord House Fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured following a residential fire in Concord Friday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Concord Fire Department responded to reports of a fire on Knollcrest Drie NE near Concord High School.

Crews arrived in four minutes and found a house with flames coking from the back of the house and the roof. Firefighters went inside to put out the flames and look for victims, but no one was home.

Officials say 27 firefighters responded and it took 16 minutes to control the fire.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.