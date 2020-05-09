Unemployment Rate Highest Since The Great Depression, Record Number Of North Carolinians Jobless

CHARLOTTE — As more businesses reopen, millions of people are still unemployed. More than 20 million people nationwide lost their jobs last month pushing unemployment to nearly 15 percent, that’s the highest since the Great Depression.

Mint Hill mother Jenyfer Volking lost her sales job at a hotel chain due to Covid-19 in early April. She’s a single parent with four kids. And, with no income coming in, Volking is beginning to panic.

“We’re doing the best that we can, we’re doing what we can with what we have right now,” says Volking.

She’s just one of thousands of other out of work North Carolinians whose logged into the state’s Division of Employment Security’s website to file for unemployment.

“They say it takes 10 to 14 days to receive your first pay, on day 11 I decided to call and follow up and just to try and be on top of things because I know there’s a lot of people who are applying for unemployment right now, and I couldn’t get through. I have called approximately 200 times in the last seven days and have never even been able to get on the cue,” she says.

Governor Roy Cooper says the agency has hired more than one thousand new employees to work the phones. They’ve also added a chat version to the site.

Volking says she hasn’t been able to find a sale job in her field. She may have to start looking for work elsewhere if she doesn’t get an unemployment check soon.