Cool, But Dry Week

Warming up by Thursday. It’s a cool start to the morning with temps in the 40s for much of the area. A weak boundary is impacting the high country with a few showers, and even a little snow for the highest elevations. Breezy for the rest of the region today with gusts around 20 mph possible. Highs will top out in the upper 60s today. Overnight lows will sink into the low 30s for the mountains and low 40s across the piedmont. Freeze warning for the higher elevations tonight. Dry and cool through Wednesday with below average temps. Highs will only reach the upper 60s through Wednesday. This cool, dry pattern will be replaced with a warm and humid air mass by Thursday. Temps will warm to the low 80s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return for the weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s by Sunday.

Today: Breezy. High: 67 Wind: NW 10-15; G20

Tonight: Chilly. Low: 41 Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tue: M. Sunny. High: 67 Wind: NW 5 mph

Tue PM: More Clouds. Low: 40 Wind: SW 5 mph