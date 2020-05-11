ATF Offering Reward After Weapons Stolen From Gun Shop In Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after numerous weapons were stolen from Whitley Power Equipment in Monroe, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering the reward after multiple people broke into the business, which is a federal firearms licensee, on Pageland Highway shortly after 2am on May 11th.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-TIPS.