Medic: Three People Seriously Injured Following S. Charlotte Crash Involving Trooper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic says four people were injured, including a state trooper, following a crash in south Charlotte early Monday morning.

The accident happened just after 3 a.m. on South Boulevard near Tyvola Road. According to Medic, three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Medic says the state trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Reports indicate the crash may have been the result of a high-speed chase. The wreck closed Out Boulevard between Woodlawn Road and Clanton Road.

The accident is under investigation and more information will be released as it develops.