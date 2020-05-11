NC Families To Receive Enhanced Benefits In May To Ensure Food Access

RALEIGH, N.C. — To help families access food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is temporarily increasing benefits for May 2020 to current Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) recipients in North Carolina.

NCDHHS received federal authority to implement the program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 27.

All families that receive FNS will receive the maximum amount allowed for May 2020 for their household size. For example, a family of four would be eligible to receive a total of $646 for each of the two months regardless of their usual benefit amount. The increase is subject to the following guidelines:

Households that have already received the maximum amount for their household size will not receive the temporary increase.

The household size will not include ineligible or disqualified members.

Households that were ineligible in May 2020 will not receive a temporary increase.

Approximately 360,000 households will begin receiving the temporary increased benefit on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card on May 22. They will be randomly generated and staggered every other workday until all eligible households have received their temporary increase.

Recipients will continue to receive their regular benefits and should be aware they will receive two separate payments for May.

To check availability of benefits families should: Visit www.ebtedge.com. Click on More Information under EBT Cardholders.

Download the ebtEDGE mobile app. The app is available as a free download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Call 1-888-622-7328.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, NCDHHS has also received approval to extend FNS certification periods so that beneficiaries don’t have to visit county Social Services offices to qualify for continued services.

In addition, with many businesses closing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents are being temporarily and partially suspended. All eligible beneficiaries are being notified of this change.

Questions about the emergency supplements and the FNS program should be directed to the EBT Call Center at 1-866-719-0141.

Families and individuals who do not currently receive benefits can apply online with ePass.