A Few More Cool Days Before Late Week Warm Up

Another chilly start with temps in the 30s and 40s across the region. Today will bring more clouds and cooler temperatures with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60s. This cool streak will continue tomorrow. Warmer temps return by Thursday and Friday with the 80s back in view. This weekend will be bringing on the heat. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain and storm chances will also be returning by Sunday.

Today: Cool. High: 66 Wind: W 5-7 mph

Tonight: M. Cloudy. Low: 50. Wind: Light

Wed: P. Sunny. High: 69 Wind: NE 3-5 mph

Wed PM: M. Cloudy. Low: 53 Wind: Light