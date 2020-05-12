FEMA Announces Emergency Food And Shelter Programs Funding For North Carolina

Wali Alston,

ATLANTA, G.A. — Today, FEMA announced North Carolina will receive $9.3 million from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to assist nonprofits that are helping residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness.

The money allocated to North Carolina combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

North Carolina jurisdictions will receive $3,750,088 for FY 2019 and $5,693,109 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to local social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.

“This funding supports local organizations helping North Carolina’s hungry and homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.

With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.

Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program
North Carolina
Jurisdictions
FY2019 Allocation
FY2020 Care Allocation
High Point City/Davidson, Guilford Counties
$291,541
$415,652
Rocky Mount/Edgecombe, Nash Counties
$70,508
$100,524
Alamance County
$64,824
$92,420
Alexander County
$12,601
$17,966
Anson County
$9,926
$14,152
Ashe County
$10,031
$14,301
Beaufort County
$19,017
$27,112
Bertie County
$8,171
$11,649
Bladen County
$15,109
$21,541
Brunswick County
$58,346
$83,184
Burke County
$32,266
$46,002
Cabarrus County
$81,960
$116,851
Caldwell County
$31,095
$44,333
Carteret County
$27,647
$39,417
Caswell County
$9,467
$13,497
Catawba County
$60,394
$86,104
Cherokee County
$10,470
$14,927
Cleveland County
$42,234
$60,213
Columbus County
$24,178
$34,471
Craven County
$35,651
$50,828
Cumberland County
$138,696
$197,741
Currituck County
$10,616
$15,135
Dare County
$20,145
$28,721
Duplin County
$21,838
$31,134
Durham County
$122,375
$174,472
Forsyth County
$149,249
$212,787
Franklin County
$26,477
$37,749
Gaston County
$92,722
$132,195
Greene County
$7,732
$11,024
Halifax County
$25,578
$36,468
Harnett County
$51,324
$73,173
Hertford County
$10,135
$14,450
Hoke County
$21,232
$30,270
Iredell County
$68,941
$98,289
Jackson County
$17,031
$24,282
Lee County
$24,345
$34,710
Lenoir County
$22,924
$32,684
Lincoln County
$32,725
$46,657
McDowell County
$17,219
$24,550
Macon County
$12,810
$18,264
Madison County
$7,983
$11,381
Martin County
$9,717
$13,854
Mecklenburg County
$478,258
$681,859
Montgomery County
$9,843
$14,033
Moore County
$34,209
$48,772
New Hanover County
$91,468
$130,407
Northampton County
$8,923
$12,722
Onslow County
$62,525
$89,143
Orange County
$54,668
$77,940
Pasquotank County
$16,258
$23,180
Pender County
$24,011
$34,233
Pitt County
$81,166
$115,719
Polk County
$7,251
$10,338
Randolph County
$53,455
$76,212
Richmond County
$18,849
$26,874
Robeson County
$57,802
$82,409
Rockingham County
$37,866
$53,986
Rowan County
$57,134
$81,456
Rutherford County
$26,665
$38,017
Sampson County
$24,157
$34,442
Scotland County
$16,404
$23,388
Stanly County
$24,262
$34,591
Surry County
$27,083
$38,613
Transylvania County
$11,514
$16,416
Union County
$89,713
$127,904
Vance County
$21,462
$30,598
Warren County
$8,150
$11,620
Watauga County
$21,357
$30,449
Wayne County
$45,933
$65,487
Wilkes County
$25,495
$36,348
Wilson County
$43,111
$61,464
Yadkin County
$13,333
$19,008
Yancey County
$6,896
$9,832
State Set-Aside Committee, NC
$407,150
$927,038
NORTH CAROLINA Total
$3,750,088
$5,693,109