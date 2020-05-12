Police: Concord Pastor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Youth Group Members, Under $2,000,000 Bond

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord pastor is facing multiple sex offense charges after additional victims came forward with accusations of indecent liberties with a minor.

According to police, Brian Mahiques, 41, was charged with one count of Statutory Sex Offense and three counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor on May 11. These charges are in addition to those Mahiques was arrested for on May 7.

The newest charge of Statutory Sex Offense and Indecent Liberties are additional charges for the original victim, police say. The additional two Indecent Liberties charges are for two other victims that have since come forward following his initial arrest.

In total, Mahiques has been charged with three counts of Statutory Sex Offense of a Child and six counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor, according to a news release. The charges come from a total of four victims that have come forward.

Mahiques was given an additional $1,000,000 bond, bringing his total bond to $2,000,000. He remains in the Cabarrus County Jail.

The investigation began in the spring of 2019 upon receiving a report from the Cabarrus County Department of Social Services in regards to a sexual assault involving a minor. The report indicated the victim had recently disclosed to their parents that they had been sexually assaulted on numerous occasions from 2005-2006 by Mahiques, who was the victim’s youth pastor at The Refuge Church when it was located in Concord, officials say.

Mahiques is the lead pastor at Encounter Church and is also an instructor at The Daniel Academy of Concord, a private school operated under Encounter Church.

Concord Police investigators will continue to conduct follow up interviews to determine if any other victims exist. The Concord Police Department asks that anyone with information call 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.