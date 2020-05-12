Wilson’s World: Update on the Gantt Center’s Virtual Discussions and Learning about the Gentle Alpaca

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson’s first video guest was Witnie A. Martinez with the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture. Witnie talked with Wilson about the Gantt Center’s ongoing Tuesday night YoutTube virtual series. Tonight’s virtual event “Unmasked: An Introspective Conversation with Creatives” will be a discussion with some of Charlotte’s brightest local creatives for a transparent conversation about the current climate, and how it has heavily influenced their artistic experience. The discussion will be streamed via the Gantt Center’s YouTube live channel at 7 pm tonight Tuesday, May 12.‎‎ To learn more about tonight’s live stream and catch up with other events in the series go to their link HERE.

We switch gears big time for our second virtual visit this morning. Wilson takes us to Serenity Alpaca Farm and chats with Valerie Chavez owner of the farm. We are introduced to the newest addition to the farm, two week old Bricks and other member of the farm, Fauci (yuep, he was named after Dr. Fauci). Serenity is located in the foothills of NC in Stoney Point. Not only can you visit the alpacas, but they also have beautiful alpaca products for sale as well. Find out more about Serenity Alpaca Farm at serenityalpacas.com. You can find them on social media as well.

