Gastonia Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting That Killed 24-Year-Old Man

GASTONIA N.C. — Gastonia Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a 24-year-old Gastonia man.

According to police, at about 9:10 p.m. on May 5th, someone drove by a residence, on E. Park Avenue near the intersection of N. Chestnut Street, shooting into the house numerous times.

Officials say Gavin Plyler was inside the home with his family when he was shot in the chest. Plyler was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective M.B. Watts at 704-866-6885 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and tips can remain anonymous.