Wilson’s World: A Homeschool Lesson About Puffins and a Reminder to Take Care of Our Cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson’s World Homeschool Edition really enjoys checking in with Audrey Padgett and the SEA LIFE Trust Beluga Whale Sanctuary in Iceland. Today Audrey introduced us to Angie, a rescued puffin who can no longer live in the wild and gave us a quick homeschool lesson on the puffin. The SEA LIFE Trust is a registered charity working globally to protect the world’s oceans and the amazing marine life that lives within them. The sanctuary is closed due to the coronavirus so they are looking for donations to help the facility during this time.

Travis Boone with Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet joined Wilson to talk about how important it is to make sure that we take care of our cars during this stressful time. City Chevrolet has been working hard to help front line workers and first responders keep their car services and sanitized. But the guys at City Chevrolet want their customers to know that they are open and ready to service your car as well as sanitize and get it clean inside to help keep everybody safe. City Chevrolet is located at 5101 Independence Blvd in Charlotte. Appointments can be made online or you can call. Their sales department is also open with some great deals. More information and phone number can be found at citychevrolet.com.

