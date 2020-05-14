WANTED: Paulinque Earl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Paulinque Earl who is wanted for disabling his electronic monitor.

Earl, 28, is wanted for Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, 11 counts of Breaking and or Entering Motor Vehicle, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Earl was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release. He was last known to be in the area of Dogwood Avenue in north Charlotte on May 12.

According to police, Jackson has been described as 5’11” and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Paulinque Earl, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3, call 911 or go to www.charlottecrimestoppers.com.