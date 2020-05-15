Some Close Contact Businesses Implementing Own Safety Protocols Prior To Phase Two Reopening In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE – Next week, Governor Roy Cooper could announce that North Carolina is ready to move into Phase 2 of reopening the state. And, that would mean limited reopening of businesses such as restaurants, barbershops, and salons. Candice Johnson, owner of CJ Wax Studio in Charlotte, was forced to shut down her salon nearly two months ago.

“I was actually in the process of expanding my business, and I mean smack dab in the process of it,” says Candace Johnson, owner of CJ Wax Studio.

Governor Cooper could give the green light for close contact businesses to reopen as early as next Friday. And, Johnson has already taken steps to implement new guidelines for her salon to keep her clients and herself safe.

“I’ve been making sure I’ve been posting on social media, I’ve been doing lives, but I want them to be prepared,” she says.

A few of those guidelines, her customers will be required to wear masks, clients should come alone, no extra people inside her salon, and appointments only, no walk-ins. Johnson says she’ll be wearing a mask and a face shield, and sanitizing often.

“I want everybody to be safe because life is more important to me,” says Johnson.

Johnson says if the Governor allows Phase 2 to begin next Friday, she will wait until June 1 to reopen. She says that will give her time to do some deep cleaning before customers arrive.