Stanly County Reports 32 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 4 Deaths

The Latest (5/15/20):

The Stanly County Health Department has confirmed 32 positive cases of COVID-19, with four deaths as of May 14.

According to health officials 26 of the individuals have recovered.

The Latest (5/7/20):

The Stanly County Health Department has confirmed 30 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and four coronavirus related deaths.

Of the confirmed cases 20 individuals have recovered and around 1,092 COVID-19 tests have been performed.

On Tuesday, May 5, Governor Roy Cooper issued a new executive order that outlines Phase One of reopening North Carolina. The following restrictions are in effect from May 8 at 5 p.m. until at least May 22 at 5 p.m.:

Gyms – closed

Public playgrounds – closed

Barbershops, salons, and massage businesses – closed

Movie theaters, concert venues, and bowling alleys – closed

Visitation at long term care facilities – not allowed

Restaurants and bars – take out and delivery only

Retail stores – limit occupancy to 12 people per 1000 square feet or 50% of stated fire capacity

Childcare centers – open for working parents or those looking for work

Worship services – allowed outdoors, maintaining social distancing

People may attend small outdoor get-togethers with no more than 10 people, maintaining social distancing

The Latest (4/16/20):

The Stanly County Health Department has confirmed 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and two coronavirus related deaths.

Of the confirmed cases there have been six individuals who have recovered.

The county has tested a total of 480 individuals.

Original Story (4/9/20):

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. –Stanly County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in the county.

The individual died on Thursday, April 9 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was in their early 60’s and had underlying medical conditions. This case was related to travel to an area of high risk. To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about this individual will be released.

“We are very saddened by this news and continue to encourage our community to take the necessary precautions to limit the spread of this serious disease “ David Jenkins, Stanly County Health and Human Services Director

As of April 9, Stanly County Health Department reports 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. We recommend you continue to follow the guidelines listed below.